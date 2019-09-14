Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.68. 675,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.23. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $270.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

