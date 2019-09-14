Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,930,000 after buying an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,709,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,601,000 after buying an additional 1,435,806 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,831,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,180,000 after buying an additional 157,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,979,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,493,000 after buying an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 586,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,539. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

