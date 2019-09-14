Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,425,000 after purchasing an additional 541,351 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,927,000 after acquiring an additional 418,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA-Tencor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125,142 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.32. 1,789,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,730. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.40.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

