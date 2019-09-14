Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $9,811,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,371. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

