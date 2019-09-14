Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.04. 126,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

