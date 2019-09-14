Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,123.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 186,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 588,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

