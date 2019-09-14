Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,336 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $146.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.