Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

SAGE stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.79. 274,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.55. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a current ratio of 16.00.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $1,284,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

