Profund Advisors LLC Sells 17,657 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after buying an additional 6,945,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,438,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,729,000 after buying an additional 1,041,282 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,353,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,876,000 after buying an additional 835,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,239,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,675,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 224,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

