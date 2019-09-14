Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 112,204 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,853. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

