Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Proofpoint reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

PFPT stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 395,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,384. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.67. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $132.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $252,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,123.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $616,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,743.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,470 shares of company stock worth $10,425,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

