Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.66 ($21.70).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

PSM stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.26 ($16.58). 1,776,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.83. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12 month high of €23.06 ($26.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.