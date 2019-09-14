Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.93% of MarineMax worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 753.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 133,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,307. The company has a market cap of $432.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.89. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

