Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $13,601,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 40.9% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 35,160.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $422,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. 356,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,838. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

