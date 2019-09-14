Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of CIT Group worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after buying an additional 223,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,503,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,046,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $307,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,655.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 756,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,943. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIT. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

