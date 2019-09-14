Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $1,596,976.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,910,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,200,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $145,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.88. 134,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

