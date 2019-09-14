Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 190,698 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 190,698 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.81% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 134,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SXC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,244. The company has a market cap of $654.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

