Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $8,389,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 6,771.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 43.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 210,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 63,554 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 517,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,355,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.97. 488,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

