Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,528,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,318,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,143,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.09%.

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,550.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,561,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,401,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

