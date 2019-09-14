Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $42.98. 3,040,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,835. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 26,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,130,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,629. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

