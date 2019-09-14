Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,995 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,623.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $649,080 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

