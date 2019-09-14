Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.88 Million Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,751,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 624,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 417,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,701. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

