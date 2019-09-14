Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.51 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 563.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 35.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 308.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 9,268,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.