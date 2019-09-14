Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,504,000 after buying an additional 4,314,243 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Dell by 597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after buying an additional 1,656,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,862,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,889,000 after buying an additional 342,036 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dell by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,058,000 after buying an additional 133,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $359,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $15,880,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,676,210 shares of company stock valued at $241,763,725. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DELL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. Dell’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.