Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,572,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,063,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after buying an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTDR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

