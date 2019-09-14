Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,512 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 272,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.