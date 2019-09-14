Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,144 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 12,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,623,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.52. 662,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,810. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

