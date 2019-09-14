Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 43,235 Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.46% of Carbonite worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 244,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 582,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,220 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth $14,798,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 558,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carbonite alerts:

In other news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $203,903.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,516 shares of company stock valued at $375,188. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CARB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Carbonite from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carbonite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

NASDAQ:CARB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 414,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Carbonite Inc has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $532.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Carbonite Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.