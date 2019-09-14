Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Barnes Group worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 447,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,609. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.29 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,739 shares of company stock worth $175,263. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.