QASH Price Reaches $0.0903 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $482,849.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, GOPAX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00203888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.01151757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022643 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, EXX, Gate.io, Huobi, LATOKEN, Liquid and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

