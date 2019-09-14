QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Receives $8.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QEP. Raymond James cut QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE QEP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 7,586,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $984.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QEP Resources’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Doleshek bought 25,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 533,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Minarovic bought 60,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in QEP Resources by 2,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

