Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

AZPN stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,027. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

