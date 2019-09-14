Qtron Investments LLC Buys 5,130 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,078. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $304.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

