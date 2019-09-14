Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Steris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 22.5% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Steris during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Steris by 82.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 22,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total value of $3,161,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $801,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,175 shares of company stock worth $22,688,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $144.12. 609,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

