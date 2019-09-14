Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $59.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rowe raised their price objective on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,012,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $49.91. 2,198,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,140. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

