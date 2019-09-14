Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

PFE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.84. 14,539,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,779,912. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

