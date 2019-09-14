Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $1,236.09. The stock had a trading volume of 447,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,191.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,166.46. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.