Qtron Investments LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its position in Masimo by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 115,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Masimo by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 134,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,324,531.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,101,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $15,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,643.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,547. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 419,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $160.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.