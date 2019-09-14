Qtron Investments LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 153.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

DFS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

