Qtron Investments LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 283,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $426,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $95,793.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,077.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,094 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.27. 89,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day moving average is $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

