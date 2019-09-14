Qtron Investments LLC Invests $358,000 in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qudian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 47.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Qudian by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. Qudian Inc – has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $323.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

