Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,707,000 after acquiring an additional 279,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 104.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,934.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $76.32. 119,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

