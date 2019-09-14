Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.47. 319,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,170. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.97. The firm has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

