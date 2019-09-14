Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,749,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 124,251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.72. 892,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,740. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.94%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.