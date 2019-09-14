Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,216 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after buying an additional 183,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,594,000 after buying an additional 504,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

