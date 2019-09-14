Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 9,585 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 165.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $18,630,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 15.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 87,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,280. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

