Qtron Investments LLC Raises Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 695.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 114,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

POST traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 585,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,509. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.