Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.01. The stock had a trading volume of 337,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,058. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

