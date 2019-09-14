Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic comprises 1.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 742.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 580,681 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EDD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,120. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

