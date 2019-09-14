Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,314,000 after buying an additional 1,712,448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 990,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,429,000 after purchasing an additional 517,219 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,796,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 409,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 183,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 839,849 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.